Asia Today: India reports over 44,000 cases, most in Delhi

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has registered 44,376 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The latest increase has taken the total number of cases to 9.22 million. Deaths rose by 481, driving the total fatalities to 134,699. India’s confirmed daily toll has remained below 50,000 for a few weeks, after peaking in September. But several cities have witnessed a surge in cases, prompting some state governments to clamp additional restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. In Mumbai in southern India, travelers from New Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat will have to undergo mandatory coronavirus tests before entering the city. The three northern states are witnessing the latest surge in infections. New Delhi has been reporting nearly 100 deaths on average every day.