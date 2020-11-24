Biden names first cabinet picks

(NBC News) -- President-elect Joe Biden announced his first cabinet picks Monday, with a focus on national security.

The foreign policy and national security picks reflect both experience and promises of diversity.

They include the first Latino to head the Department of Homeland Security, first women as Director of National Intelligence and Treasury Secretary.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry will return as a special climate envoy.

The president-elect is moving ahead as President Donald Trump's window for challenging the election results is closing.

Even some of the president's closest supporters are losing patience with legal challenges that appear to be going nowhere.

"They allege fraud outside the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom they don't plead fraud and they don't argue fraud," notes former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

The latest courtroom loss comes in Pennsylvania, where in a scathing ruling, a federal judge wrote that President Trump's legal team asked him to "disenfranchise almost seven million voters" in the state based on "speculative accusations" adding "this is simply not how the constitution works."