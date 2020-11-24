Court: North Dakota governor can’t fill dead candidate seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled that Gov. Doug Burgum does not have the authority to appoint someone to a state House seat won by a Republican candidate who died before the election. The court, in a unanimous ruling Tuesday, said that Burgum “has not established a clear legal right” to appoint his preferred candidate. It’s a setback for Burgum, who spent heavily to help oust a fellow Republican who had stymied the governor at the Capitol — and had hoped to prevent that very same rival, Jeff Delzer, from being appointed to fill the dead candidate’s seat.