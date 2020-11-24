COVID-19 causes Gophers to cancel game with No. 18 Wisconsin

COVID-19 causes Gophers to cancel game with No. 18 WisconsinNew
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota is calling off its scheduled game Saturday at Wisconsin due to positive COVID-19 cases within its program. The move likely knocks the 18th-ranked Badgers out of consideration for the Big Ten championship game. This weekend’s scheduled Utah-Arizona State and Tulsa-Houston matchups also have been scrapped. A total of 10 scheduled games this week involving Football Bowl Subdivision teams have been postponed or canceled.