David Holwerk, who helped newspaper win Pulitzer, dies at 73

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former editorial-page editor whose decision-making helped the Lexington Herald-Leader win a Pulitzer Prize has died. David Holwerk’s son told the newspaper his father died Monday at his home in New Albany, Indiana. He was 73. Former publisher and executive editor Tim Kelly said Holwerk was head of the newspaper’s editorial page when Maria Henson wrote a series about battered women that won a Pulitzer. Three other journalists were finalists for the journalism award under Holwerk’s leadership during his 18 years with the newspaper. Journalists who worked with him remembered him fondly, saying he encouraged them to do their best work.