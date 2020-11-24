Disastrous first debate is one rerun Fox’s Wallace avoids

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News’ Chris Wallace says he hasn’t watched a rerun of the interruption-filled first presidential debate, and “I’m not sure I ever will.” George Washington University brought leaders of the Commission on Presidential Debates and moderators of this fall’s encounters together for a debriefing. Two takeaways: the commission is considering earlier debates because of the increase in early voting, and the mute button may make a comeback. Wallace says he realized in the first 15 minutes that he and the country both had a problem because of President Donald Trump’s strategy of interrupting to throw Democrat Joe Biden off stride. He says it turned into a clarifying moment for voters.