Ex-prosecutor writes of drug addiction in sentencing letter

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Honolulu prosecutor convicted of conspiracy in Hawaii’s biggest corruption case that also took down her police chief husband says in a letter to a judge that a prescription drug addiction clouded her judgement. In her handwritten letter, Katherine Kealoha apologizes for her actions. She and her retired police chief husband are scheduled to be sentenced Monday. A jury convicted them of conspiracy in a plot to frame a relative to cover up fraud that enriched the couple’s lavish lifestyle. She asks for leniency for her husband and two officers convicted with them.