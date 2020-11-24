Iowa nursing home virus infections, deaths climb

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds is offering no new measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Iowa, even as a federal report warns of the unmitigated community spread that continues to claim lives, particularly in nursing homes.

Iowa on Tuesday reported coronavirus outbreaks in 143 nursing homes.

State data shows more than 4,500 care center residents are infected with the virus and 1,008 residents of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 have died in the past eight months.

The deteriorating situation for nursing homes reflects overall trends in Iowa, which on Tuesday reported 18 additional deaths and 3,860 new confirmed cases.