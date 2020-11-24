Israel’s Netanyahu says he will pay a visit to Bahrain soon

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will visit the Gulf state of Bahrain soon, just a month after the two countries formally established diplomatic ties. Netanyahu said Tuesday he spoke with Bahrain’s crown prince and accepted an invitation. Bahrain’s foreign minister visited Israel last week in a mark of the warming ties between the two countries following the signing of U.S.-brokered accords in September. Israel has signed normalization agreements with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan in recent months, a sign of shifting diplomatic alignment in the Arab world. Netanyahu was reported to have visited Saudi Arabia earlier this week.