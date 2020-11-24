Japan protests China’s island incursions during FM visit

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is using a visit by the Chinese foreign minister to protest Beijing’s increased activity and what it calls infiltration around disputed East China Sea islands. Both sides agreed to avoid provocative actions in the contested area. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters after meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the situation is extremely serious. The territorial row in centered on Japanese-controlled East China Sea islands, which Japan calls Senkaku and China Diaoyu. Chinese coast guard ships have stepped up activity around the islands despite protests and warnings by the Japanese authorities. Kato says Japan protested earlier Wednesday when Chinese ships entered Japan’s zone just outside its territorial waters for the 306th time this year.