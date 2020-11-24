Los Angeles to discuss stay-home order as COVID cases rise

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest county is on the brink of a stay-home order just days before Thanksgiving after a coronavirus surge surpassed a level set by Los Angeles County public health officials to trigger one. A swell of new cases Monday pushed the county over an average of 4,500 cases per day. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said no action would be taken until county supervisors meet Tuesday. A stay-home order would be the first such action since mid-March, when Gov. Gavin Newsom followed several counties and issued a statewide order that closed schools and most shops. A statewide curfew took effect Saturday.