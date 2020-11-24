Minnesota issues another approval for disputed oil pipeline

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota regulatory panel has signed off on Enbridge Energy’s planned Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement across northern Minnesota, leaving only one minor state permit to go before construction can begin. The independent Public Utilities Commission notified Enbridge Tuesday that the company has complied with its pre-construction requirements. Enbridge said in a statement that the authorization to begin construction means only a final construction storm water permit is needed from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency before construction can begin. The approval came one day after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved the final federal permit for the project.