Minnesota reports 38 more COVID-19 deaths, 3 in Olmsted County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Tuesday that 38 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Three of the people who died were residents of Olmsted County, MDH said. This brings the COVID-19 death toll in the county to 33. Two of the people who died were in their 60s, and one was in their 70s, the Department said.

Twenty-one of the 38 people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 3,303 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, MDH reported. The Department said 2,244 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported in Tuesday's update that another 6,423 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Fifty-eight of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 282,916 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to date, including 21,078 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 5,262 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH said 233,847 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported 53,173 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 3,891,159. The Department said about 2,364,943 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 15,444 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,540 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

