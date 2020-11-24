Minnesota state board meets to certify election results

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota's state canvassing board was to meet Tuesday to certify the state's election results.

It's an ordinarily routine task that is drawing closer attention due to President Donald Trump's efforts to delay it in key states. Joe Biden defeated Trump in Minnesota by more than 230,000 votes, or about 7 percentage points.

Minnesota's board is made up of Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat, and four judges.

Three of the four were appointed by Democratic governors and the fourth by independent former Gov. Jesse Ventura.

A handful of Republican lawmakers or candidates and several voters asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to delay the vote, alleging a variety of problems with the election.