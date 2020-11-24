Oil-rich Kuwait faces reckoning as debt crisis looms

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait, one of the world’s wealthiest countries, is facing a debt crisis. The pandemic has sent the price of oil crashing to all-time lows and pushed Kuwait toward a reckoning with its longtime largesse for its citizens just as a parliamentary election looms in December. The finance minister has warned that the government soon won’t be able to pay salaries as it hasn’t raised its debt ceiling. It needs a new parliament to approve raising its debt spending. However, the public remains angry over a series of corruption scandals and fears that the money would be wasted.