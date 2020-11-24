Police: Man shot, killed in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say a man was fatally shot in north Minneapolis' Folwell neighborhood early Tuesday.

The Star Tribune reports they shooting occurred at about 1:25 a.m. Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder says when officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had struck several parked cars in the middle of the block.

They also found a man inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Elder said paramedics arrived and took over, but were unsuccessful in reviving the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's death pushed the city's homicide total for the year to 77.