Prisoner becomes fourth Minnesota inmate to die of COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections says a 73-year-old man who was a prisoner in Oak Park Heights has died after recently testing positive for COVID-19. The department said Monday that the man, who was not immediately identified, died at the University of Minnesota Medical Center. He tested positive for COVID-19 while he was being treated for terminal cancer, but it’s not known where he contracted the virus. He is the fourth Minnesota inmate to die of the virus since the pandemic began. The Star Tribune reports that two inmates in Faribault remain hospitalized with COVID-19 and are on ventilators. Since March, more than 2,750 inmates have tested positive for virus.