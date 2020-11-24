Recapping a snowy Tuesday; Mild holiday weekend

A narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall set up just to the south and southeast of I-90 Tuesday morning/afternoon. This band of snow stretched from Worth through Winona County. Areas in Filmore and Winona Counties sent in reports of 4-5" of snow. Even the southeastern portion of Olmsted County report up to 3" of snow.

The official snowfall total at the Rochester International Airport was 2.9" of snow. Here at the KTTC studio on the NW side of Rochester, we received a trace amount of snow. The cutoff line was sharp with this system basically splitting Rochester in half.

The measurement of 2.9" at the airport is the new daily record snowfall record for Rochester beating the previous record of 2.2" set back in 1996.

Quiet conditions are expected the rest of the week with mild conditions extending through the holiday weekend. Highs on Thanksgiving will reach the middle 40s with mostly sunny skies. The 40s will continue on Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny conditions. A cool-down does look likely next week with high temperatures dropping into the lower 30s and upper 20s by Monday.

Nick