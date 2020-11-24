Thanksgiving gathering warning: even if you test negative you could spread the virus

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — Health officials are continuing to urge people not to gather with non-household members for Thanksgiving.

“This year we are probably going to have a Zoom with our grandparents probably after we eat, and kind of keep it intimate to limit COVID cases,” said Rochester resident Cate Crockett.

A virtual dinner gathering is something health officials recommend, to limit a possible outbreak.

“If you test negative it’s not a guarantee that you will not, during the holiday season, start shedding the virus,” said Dr. Amy Williams, Executive Dean of Mayo Clinic Practice.

“The incubation period for COVID-19 is thought to extend to 14 days, with a median time of 4-5 days from exposure to symptoms onset. One study reported that 97.5% of people with COVID-19 who have symptoms will do so within 11.5 days of SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said the CDC

She said the COVID-19 incubation period is 14 days, and that’s why health officials ask people to quarantine for that amount of time.

“For the majority of individuals, it’s around that 5 to 10 days where you’re going to start to feel sick. But know that you are not out of the woods,” Williams said.

If a person thinks they are COVID-19 free, they could still have it.

“You may start shedding the virus even before you develop symptoms,” she said.

Mezacapa and Crockett at Thanksgiving in 2018.

Nick Mezacapa, Crockett’s grandfather, said it’s upsetting some people are ignoring the health guidelines.

“Personally I think it sets ourselves up for a rough month between Thanksgiving and Christmas, for sure. Because if people disregard all of this and get together and try to get to business as usual; as nice as it is to do that, you gotta listen to Dr. Fauci. The guy knows what he’s talking about and there’s been all kinds of people advising us not to do that, ” he said.

Mezacapa will be having dinner with his wife and Crockett will be with her parents and siblings.

“I’m a Mediterranean guy, and we’re into hugging and kissing and being close and have food. And so, it’s great to have the Zoom alternative. But we certainly like everyone, prefer to be together,” he said.

Until health officials announce its safe to gather in groups again, Mezacapa said he will continue to follow the health guidelines.

“To me, it’s just smart to be smart about that, and not try to make stuff happen and make yourself sick,” he said.

For people who still plan to meet with others for Thanksgiving, the CDC has a list of health suggestions to keep in mind.

