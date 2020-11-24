Tokyo governor: Japan can host Olympics despite virus spike

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike remains firm about being able to safely host the Olympics next year despite growing concerns about Japan’s recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections. The Olympics are to open on July 23, 2021. Japan has experienced an uptick in infections this month, with a nationwide daily total exceeding 2,000 as the government tries to balance preventive measures and business activity without further hurting the pandemic-hit economy. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach spent four days in Tokyo last week trying to assure the public and sponsors that the Olympics will take place despite the pandemic.