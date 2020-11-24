Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammy Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah has been tapped to host the 2021 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy made the announcement hours before the nominees for the 2021 show would be revealed. It would mark Noah’s first time hosting the Grammys. The Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 31. Earlier this year Noah competed for his first Grammy. The 36-year-old Emmy winner was nominated for best comedy album with “Son of Patricia” but lost to Dave Chappelle. Alicia Keys was the most recent host of the Grammys. Past hosts include James Corden and LL Cool J.