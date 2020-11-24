Walz, House GOP, unveil aid plans for hard-hit businesses

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota House Republicans have unveiled aid proposals for small businesses that have been hit hard by the tightening of the state’s restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Walz says his package is aimed at keeping businesses afloat, supporting workers struggling to get by, and helping families keep food on the table. The House GOP proposal includes direct grants to businesses that would be aimed at providing relief for Main Street establishments impacted by the governor’s latest executive orders. The governor said he would call a special session when an agreement is final.