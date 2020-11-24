Walz outlines new relief plan to aid struggling businesses, families

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlined a new economic relief package aimed at helping businesses and families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said he plans to work with legislators to move the proposal forward and call a special session when an agreement is final.

Last Wednesday, Walz announced a series of new restrictions in response to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. These restrictions included moving the state's bars and restaurants to takeout and delivery services only and closing gyms and fitness centers.

According to a news release from the governor on Tuesday, the new relief package includes measures to provide direct aid to businesses through the Business Assistance Program. It would waive state and regulatory fees for bars, restaurants craft breweries, event centers and more. He said it would also establish an evictions moratorium to ensure that small businesses can stay in their current locations.

“We know the vast majority of our small businesses are doing the right thing,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a news release. “And these restrictions are hard. But they are necessary to save lives. That’s why we need to come together to provide aid that will support Minnesotans and our small businesses as we weather this surge in cases and hospitalizations.”

Walz also announced the relief package would expand unemployment benefits for another 13 weeks and provide a one-time emergency payment of $500 to families struggling.

“Our small businesses and the Minnesotans whose livelihoods depend on them are bearing a huge weight for the good of their entire community," Walz said in a news release. "As cases skyrocket and hospital capacity is pushed to the brink, our small businesses should not have to bear the financial consequences alone."

The package also includes measures to establish a one-time grant to restaurants to provide food for homeless shelters, long-term care facilities and health care workers. He said it would provide a tax credit for businesses that donate food that would spoil or be thrown away otherwise.

"We’re in this together," Walz said. "I am committed to turning over every stone to find funding that will help make sure our businesses stay afloat, our workers are supported, and our families can put food on the table.”

House and Senate Republicans are working on their own plans which would also provide financial aid to businesses. The House GOP has said it wants to use $400 million from a state budget surplus to provide grants to struggling businesses.