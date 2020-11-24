Witnesses testify against Russian accused of Berlin killing

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Berlin heard Tuesday how witnesses alerted police after seeing a man dump a wig, clothes and a bicycle in a river last year, allowing officers to swiftly arrest the suspect in an alleged Russia-ordered political assassination. Testimony by the two men is central to the trial of a 55-year-old Russian who alleged killed a Georgian man in broad daylight in downtown Berlin. The slaying has fueled frictions between Germany and Russia. German prosecutors allege there is ample evidence implicating Russian officials in the killing of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, who had fled to Germany with his family.