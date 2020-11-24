Skip to Content

Wolves finalize deal with Knicks for veteran forward Davis

8:01 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have acquired veteran forward Ed Davis from the New York Knicks for Jacob Evans III, Omari Spellman and a 2026 second-round draft pick. The 31-year-old Davis has played in 668 regular-season games, with 96 starts, for six NBA teams. The 6-foot-9 Davis was drafted with the 13th overall pick in 2010 by the Toronto Raptors. He’ll help fill an opening at power forward created by the departure of James Johnson.

Associated Press

