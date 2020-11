MEXICO CITY (AP) — The quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup encapsulated the best and worst of Diego Maradona. He scored one of soccer’s most astounding goals after weaving through England’s midfield and defense. But in one of the most infamous cheats in sports’ history he also sneaked another past goalkeeper Peter Shilton by knocking the ball in with his left hand. He then credited the “Hand of God.”