Asia Today: SKorea cases jump over 500 amid reimposed rules

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has recorded more than 500 new coronavirus cases for the first time in about eight months. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says the 583 additional cases in the past 24 hours took the national tally to 32,318 including 515 deaths. South Korea has been experiencing a spike in new infections since it relaxed stringent social distancing rules last month. To deal with the latest resurgence, the country on Tuesday reimposed tough distancing guidelines in Seoul and some other areas. China reported nine new cases in the vast Inner Mongolia region, where authorities have closed schools, suspended flights, shuttered public venues and banned banquets and other gatherings. The cluster has been centered in a city along the border with Russia.