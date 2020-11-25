Beautiful Thanksgiving weather

Mild and sunny conditions are on the way for the holiday weekend. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be in the middle and lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the southwest around 5-10 mph. The mild conditions will continue all the way through Saturday. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. Sunshine continues on Saturday with highs in the middle 40s and breezy southerly winds. Temperatures will take a minor dip Sunday afternoon with highs in the middle 30s with sunny skies. Cooler weather will settle in Sunday night extending through most of next week.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s and even upper 20s for highs next week. Overnight lows will fall into the middle teens and the lower 20s almost every night next week. The one positive next week, dry conditions will dominate the forecast.

As it stands right now, I don't have any precipitation chances in the 7-Day forecast. We'll experience dry and sunny conditions through next Wednesday! Have a great Thanksgiving!

Nick