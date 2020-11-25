Car hits gate outside German leader’s offices; little damage

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say a car crashed into the front gate of the German chancellery building housing Angela Merkel’s offices on Wednesday morning but appears to have caused little damage. Spokesman Hartmut Paeth said police are on the scene investigating the incident but had no details about injuries or arrests. The car, a Volkswagen sedan, had the slogan “You damned murderers of children and old people” scrawled in white paint on one side. On the other it said “stop the globalization policies.”