Cloudy and cool today; a sunnier holiday weekend is ahead

A gray, but tranquil Wednesday

The band of wet snow that brought significant snowfall to much of the area on Tuesday has moved on to the east, but the murky cloud cover associated with the same storm system continues to hang around the area today. We'll have gray skies with some spots of fog throughout the day with temperatures hovering in the 30s and light north winds.

Looking back at Tuesday's snowfall, the highest totals were on the south side of Rochester closer to the airport where a record 4.0" of snow was measured. A few spots to the southeast of Rochester measured three to five inches of accumulation.

A bright and pleasant Thanksgiving

Slightly warmer air will flow into the region Thursday ahead of a weak cold front that will stir up a southwesterly breeze. We'll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day tomorrow with high temperatures in the lower 40s which is a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

Holiday weekend sunshine

High pressure will bring sunny weather for Friday and Saturday before a potent cold front Sunday will prduce a few extra clouds and some strong, gusty winds. The warmest day of the wekend will be Saturday when high temperatures will be in the upper 40s, a full ten degrees above the seasonal standard.

Colder air will begin to pour into the area later Sunday behind that cold front. We'll still manage high temperatures close to 40 degrees Sunday with wind chill levels in the 20s and 30s.

A colder stretch of weather next week

Cold air will pour into the region to start the upcoming week. We'll have sunshine Monday under strong Canadian high pressure, but high temperatures will only be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. We'll have sunshine with high temperatures in the lower 30s each day for the remainder of the week and the only precipitation chance will be Wednesday when flurries or very light snow showers will be possible.