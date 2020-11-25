Court overturns ruling that Germany must press US on drones

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top administrative court has ruled that the country’s government can’t be forced to ensure that U.S. drone strikes controlled via German territory are in line with international law. The decision Wednesday by the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig overturns a ruling last year that held the German government partly responsible for making sure such military operations comply with international law. The ruling restores a lower court decision in 2015 that concluded the German had fulfilled its legal duties and was within its rights to balance them with “foreign and defense policy interests.” The case was brought by human rights groups on behalf of three Yemeni plaintiffs who allege their relatives were killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2012.