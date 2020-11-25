Hungary’s constitutional court to review transgender law

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A Hungarian court has requested constitutional review of a law disallowing transgender individuals from changing their names and genders in official documents. The move marks a challenge to a wave of recent legislation restricting the rights of LGBTQ Hungarians. In its decision last week, the Miskolc Regional Court in eastern Hungary ruled in favor of petitioners that argued the law violates constitutional rights to human dignity and private life, according to a statement Tuesday from Hungary’s largest LGBTQ rights group Hatter Society. The constitutional court now has 90 days to make a ruling on the law’s constitutionality. The law stipulates that the “biological sex” of a person is permanently defined by their chromosomes at birth.