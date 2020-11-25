Infections jump as Turkey resumes publishing virus cases

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey has jumped to above 28,000 after the government resumed publishing all positive cases and not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus. The government was accused of hiding the full extent of the virus spread in Turkey, after it was revealed that the number of asymptomatic cases were not being included in data published since July 29. The Health Ministry was under pressure to resume publishing the total number of cases. In a surprise development Wednesday, the country’s health minister announced 28,351 new infections in the past 24 hours. Turkey had previously been reporting around 6,000 daily new “patients.”