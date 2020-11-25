Judge reduces prison sentence for former Alabama speaker

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge has reduced the time that former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard must spend in prison. Circuit Judge Jacob Walker on Wednesday reduced Hubbard’s sentence from four years to 28 months. Defense lawyers had asked for his sentence to be reduced after some counts were overturned on appeal earlier this year. The state attorney general opposed that request. The once-powerful Republican was sentenced to four years in prison after his 2016 conviction on ethics charges. Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses.