Mine explodes, damaging oil tanker off Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities say a mine in the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia near Yemen exploded and damaged an oil tanker. The incident was the latest targeting the kingdom amid its long war against Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The blast happened early Wednesday and struck the MT Agrari, a Maltese-flagged, Greek-managed oil tanker near Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia. The ship was still floating off the coast and had been boarded by Saudi officials. Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the incident.