Minnesota tourism industry crisis grants now available

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz announced the availability of more than $1 million in crisis grants for the Minnesota tourism industry.

According to a news release Wednesday afternoon, the grants are being awarded through Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office.

The program is designed to support nonprofit tourism promotion organizations.

Qualifying organizations may request grant funding until March 15, 2021. Grant funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2021.

According to the news release, tourism organizations can refer to the Phase II Crisis Tourism Marketing Grant guidelines for details, or contact their Regional Partner Relations representative with questions.