NWHL season to last 2 weeks and played in Lake Placid bubble

The National Women’s Hockey League season will be limited to a two-week stretch and played in a bubble in Lake Placid, New York, as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. The league’s sixth season will be from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5. Each of the six teams will play each other once, followed by a playoff round with the top four advancing to Isobel Cup semifinals, followed by a one-game final. The games will be played without the presence of fans at the Herb Brooks Rink, which hosted hockey competition at the 1980 Winter Games.