Switzerland sets post-Brexit quota for British migrants

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss government says up to 3,500 migrants from Britain will be given permits to live and work in the Alpine nation next year, when Britain’s post-Brexit transition with the European Union expires. Britain’s departure from the EU means that it isn’t covered by Switzerland’s freedom of movement agreements with the 27-nation bloc. The Swiss government said Wednesday up to 2,100 British citizens will receive long-term residency permits. A further quota of up to 1,400 short-term residency permits valid for up to one year will also be made available. The government said the measure is necessary to “ensure necessary flexibility for the Swiss economy.”

