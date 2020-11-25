The pandemic is changing Hollywood, maybe forever

NEW YORK (AP) — Until recently, Hollywood’s big-budget spectacles have largely tried to wait out COVID-19. Eight months into the pandemic, that’s changing. WarnerMedia last week announced that “Wonder Woman 1984” — a movie that might have made $1 billion at the box office in a normal summer — will land in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously next month. Much remains uncertain about how the movie business will survive the pandemic. But it’s increasingly clear that Hollywood won’t be the same. COVID-19 is remaking Hollywood, accelerating a digital makeover and realigning studios around streaming.