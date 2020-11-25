US economy surges by record 33.1% in Q3

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy rebounded at a record pace of 33.1% in the July-September quarter, unchanged from the first estimate a month ago. But a resurgence in the coronavirus is expected to slow growth sharply in the current quarter with some analysts even raising the specter of a double-dip recession. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the overall increase in the gross domestic product, the country’s total output of goods and services, remained the same as its first estimate although some components were revised. Bigger gains in business investment, housing and exports were offset by downward revisions to state and local government spending, business inventories and consumer spending.