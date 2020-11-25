Vikings could be without the touchdown prowess of Thielen

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — On an offense that features Dalvin Cook — who leads the league in rushing yards per game — and has big-play rookie receiver Justin Jefferson garnering his own headlines seven-year veteran Adam Thielen is still an important piece of the Minnesota Vikings’ offense and a reliable target for quarterback Kirk Cousins. Thielen leads the league with 11 receiving touchdowns. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and his availability for Sunday’s home game against Carolina was still in question as the team started its week of practice.