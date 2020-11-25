Weekly Minnesota high school football rankings; Final 2020 Poll
Minneapolis (AP) -- The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of Nov. 25, first-place votes in parentheses after school name.
Class 6A
- Lakeville South (3) (8-0) 48
- Eden Prairie (1) (7-0) 45
- Rosemount (1) (6-0) 41
- St. Michael-Albertville (6-2) 35
- Blaine (6-1) 31
- Farmington (5-1) 20
- Shakopee (6-2) 19
- Maple Grove (4-1) 18
- Totino-Grace (4-2) 6
- East Ridge (4-2) 4
(tie) Stillwater (4-3) 4
Others receiving votes: Centennial 2, Woodbury 1, Prior Lake 1.
Class 5A
- Moorhead (4) (7-0) 58
- St. Thomas Academy (2) (6-0) 50
- Mankato West (6-0) 48
- Andover (6-0) 45
- Chanhassen (6-0) 38
- Spring Lake Park (6-1) 24
- Mahtomedi (5-1) 23
- Bemidji (5-2) 19
- Rogers (5-2) 14
- Minneapolis Washburn (6-1) 5
Others receiving votes: Owatonna 3, Rochester Mayo 2, Chaska 1.
Class 4A
- Fridley (5) (7-0) 67
- Rocori (2) (7-0) 65
- Hutchinson (5-2) 48
- Grand Rapids (6-1) 45
- Becker (4-2) 32
- Kasson-Mantorville (5-1) 30
- Willmar (6-2) 19
- Marshall (5-2) 17
- Princeton (6-1) 16
- Jordan (4-1) 13
Others receiving votes: Orono 10, Holy Angels 9, Detroit Lakes 6, Hermantown 2, Hill-Murray 2, St. Paul Como Park 2, Simley 2.
Class 3A
- Annandale (3) (7-0) 64
- Albany (3) (8-0) 62
- Cannon Falls (1) (7-0) 61
- Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-0) 46
- Waseca (6-1) 41
- Litchfield (6-1) 29
- Mora (5-0) 27
- Pierz (7-1) 26
- Rochester Lourdes (4-1) 10
- Aitkin (6-1) 8
Others receiving votes: Luverne 6, St. Croix Lutheran 3, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1, Breck 1.
Class 2A
1. Caledonia (3) (3-0) 47
2. Blue Earth Area (2) (7-0) 46
3. Barnesville (7-0) 39
4. Minneapolis North (6-1) 38
5. Morris Area Chokio-Alberta (6-1) 27
6. Chatfield (4-1) 20
(tie) Eden Valley-Watkins (5-1) 20
8. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) 16
9. St. Agnes (5-1) 8
10. Redwood Valley (5-2) 4
Others receiving votes: Medford 2, Concordia Academy, Paynesville 2, Pelican Rapids 2, West Central-Ashby 1, Maple River 1.
Class A
- Blooming Prairie (4) (5-0) 40
- Minneota (8-0) 35
- Mayer Lutheran (7-0) 31
- Mahnomen-Waubun (5-0) 30
- Wabasso (6-1) 20
- Murray County Central (6-1) 18
- New York Mills (4-0) 15
- BOLD (5-2) 12
- Breckenridge (6-1) 10
- Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (6-1) 9
Others receiving votes: None.
9-MAN
1. Hills-Beaver Creek (3) (7-0) 39
2. Hancock (1) (7-0) 36
3. Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-0) 25
(tie) Stephen-Argyle (6-0) 25
5. Grand Meadow (6-1) 23
(tie) Lanesboro (7-1) 23
7. Renville County West (6-0) 21
8. Win-E-Mac (6-1) 13
9. South Ridge (6-1) 7
10. Ogilvie (5-1) 4
Others receiving votes: Verndale 2, LeRoy-Ostrander 1, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 1.