Skip to Content

Weekly Minnesota high school football rankings; Final 2020 Poll

3:19 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated PressTop Sports Stories

Minneapolis (AP) -- The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of Nov. 25, first-place votes in parentheses after school name.

Class 6A

  1. Lakeville South (3) (8-0) 48
  2. Eden Prairie (1) (7-0) 45
  3. Rosemount (1) (6-0) 41
  4. St. Michael-Albertville (6-2) 35
  5. Blaine (6-1) 31
  6. Farmington (5-1) 20
  7. Shakopee (6-2) 19
  8. Maple Grove (4-1) 18
  9. Totino-Grace (4-2) 6
  10. East Ridge (4-2) 4
    (tie) Stillwater (4-3) 4
    Others receiving votes: Centennial 2, Woodbury 1, Prior Lake 1.

Class 5A

  1. Moorhead (4) (7-0) 58
  2. St. Thomas Academy (2) (6-0) 50
  3. Mankato West (6-0) 48
  4. Andover (6-0) 45
  5. Chanhassen (6-0) 38
  6. Spring Lake Park (6-1) 24
  7. Mahtomedi (5-1) 23
  8. Bemidji (5-2) 19
  9. Rogers (5-2) 14
  10. Minneapolis Washburn (6-1) 5
    Others receiving votes: Owatonna 3, Rochester Mayo 2, Chaska 1.

Class 4A

  1. Fridley (5) (7-0) 67
  2. Rocori (2) (7-0) 65
  3. Hutchinson (5-2) 48
  4. Grand Rapids (6-1) 45
  5. Becker (4-2) 32
  6. Kasson-Mantorville (5-1) 30
  7. Willmar (6-2) 19
  8. Marshall (5-2) 17
  9. Princeton (6-1) 16
  10. Jordan (4-1) 13
    Others receiving votes: Orono 10, Holy Angels 9, Detroit Lakes 6, Hermantown 2, Hill-Murray 2, St. Paul Como Park 2, Simley 2.

Class 3A

  1. Annandale (3) (7-0) 64
  2. Albany (3) (8-0) 62
  3. Cannon Falls (1) (7-0) 61
  4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-0) 46
  5. Waseca (6-1) 41
  6. Litchfield (6-1) 29
  7. Mora (5-0) 27
  8. Pierz (7-1) 26
  9. Rochester Lourdes (4-1) 10
  10. Aitkin (6-1) 8
    Others receiving votes: Luverne 6, St. Croix Lutheran 3, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1, Breck 1.

Class 2A

1. Caledonia (3) (3-0) 47
2. Blue Earth Area (2) (7-0) 46
3. Barnesville (7-0) 39
4. Minneapolis North (6-1) 38
5. Morris Area Chokio-Alberta (6-1) 27
6. Chatfield (4-1) 20
(tie) Eden Valley-Watkins (5-1) 20
8. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) 16
9. St. Agnes (5-1) 8
10. Redwood Valley (5-2) 4
Others receiving votes: Medford 2, Concordia Academy, Paynesville 2, Pelican Rapids 2, West Central-Ashby 1, Maple River 1.

Class A

  1. Blooming Prairie (4) (5-0) 40
  2. Minneota (8-0) 35
  3. Mayer Lutheran (7-0) 31
  4. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-0) 30
  5. Wabasso (6-1) 20
  6. Murray County Central (6-1) 18
  7. New York Mills (4-0) 15
  8. BOLD (5-2) 12
  9. Breckenridge (6-1) 10
  10. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (6-1) 9
    Others receiving votes: None.

9-MAN

1. Hills-Beaver Creek (3) (7-0) 39
2. Hancock (1) (7-0) 36
3. Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-0) 25
(tie) Stephen-Argyle (6-0) 25
5. Grand Meadow (6-1) 23
(tie) Lanesboro (7-1) 23
7. Renville County West (6-0) 21
8. Win-E-Mac (6-1) 13
9. South Ridge (6-1) 7
10. Ogilvie (5-1) 4
Others receiving votes: Verndale 2, LeRoy-Ostrander 1, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 1.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Skip to content