Weekly state high school football rankings

Weekly state high school football rankingsNew
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of November 25, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lakeville South (3)
|(8-0)
|48
|1
|2. Eden Prairie (1)
|(7-0)
|45
|2
|3. Rosemount (1)
|(6-0)
|41
|3
|4. St. Michael-Albertville
|(6-2)
|35
|4
|5. Blaine
|(6-1)
|31
|5
|6. Farmington
|(5-1)
|20
|T6
|7. Shakopee
|(6-2)
|19
|8
|8. Maple Grove
|(4-1)
|18
|T6
|9. Totino-Grace
|(4-2)
|6
|10
|10. East Ridge
|(4-2)
|4
|9
|(tie) Stillwater
|(4-3)
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Centennial 2, Woodbury 1, Prior Lake 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Moorhead (4)
|(7-0)
|58
|2
|2. St. Thomas Academy (2)
|(6-0)
|50
|1
|3. Mankato West
|(6-0)
|48
|3
|4. Andover
|(6-0)
|45
|4
|5. Chanhassen
|(6-0)
|38
|5
|6. Spring Lake Park
|(6-1)
|24
|7
|7. Mahtomedi
|(5-1)
|23
|6
|8. Bemidji
|(5-2)
|19
|10
|9. Rogers
|(5-2)
|14
|NR
|10. Minneapolis Washburn
|(6-1)
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Owatonna 3, Rochester Mayo 2, Chaska 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Fridley (5)
|(7-0)
|67
|1
|2. Rocori (2)
|(7-0)
|65
|2
|3. Hutchinson
|(5-2)
|48
|5
|4. Grand Rapids
|(6-1)
|45
|3
|5. Becker
|(4-2)
|32
|9
|6. Kasson-Mantorville
|(5-1)
|30
|7
|7. Willmar
|(6-2)
|19
|NR
|8. Marshall
|(5-2)
|17
|8
|9. Princeton
|(6-1)
|16
|NR
|10. Jordan
|(4-1)
|13
|4
Others receiving votes: Orono 10, Holy Angels 9, Detroit Lakes 6, Hermantown 2, Hill-Murray 2, St. Paul Como Park 2, Simley 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Annandale (3)
|(7-0)
|64
|1
|2. Albany (3)
|(8-0)
|62
|3
|3. Cannon Falls (1)
|(7-0)
|61
|2
|4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
|(6-0)
|46
|7
|5. Waseca
|(6-1)
|41
|T5
|6. Litchfield
|(6-1)
|29
|T8
|7. Mora
|(5-0)
|27
|T5
|8. Pierz
|(7-1)
|26
|4
|9. Rochester Lourdes
|(4-1)
|10
|T8
|10. Aitkin
|(6-1)
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Luverne 6, St. Croix Lutheran 3, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1, Breck 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Caledonia (3)
|(3-0)
|47
|1
|2. Blue Earth Area (2)
|(7-0)
|46
|2
|3. Barnesville
|(7-0)
|39
|3
|4. Minneapolis North
|(6-1)
|38
|4
|5. Morris Area Chokio-Alberta
|(6-1)
|27
|6
|6. Chatfield
|(4-1)
|20
|5
|(tie) Eden Valley-Watkins
|(5-1)
|20
|10
|8. Moose Lake-Willow River
|(3-1)
|16
|7
|9. St. Agnes
|(5-1)
|8
|9
|10. Redwood Valley
|(5-2)
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Medford 2, Concordia Academy, Paynesville 2, Pelican Rapids 2, West Central-Ashby 1, Maple River 1.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Blooming Prairie (4)
|(5-0)
|40
|1
|2. Minneota
|(8-0)
|35
|3
|3. Mayer Lutheran
|(7-0)
|31
|4
|4. Mahnomen-Waubun
|(5-0)
|30
|2
|5. Wabasso
|(6-1)
|20
|9
|6. Murray County Central
|(6-1)
|18
|5
|7. New York Mills
|(4-0)
|15
|8
|8. BOLD
|(5-2)
|12
|6
|9. Breckenridge
|(6-1)
|10
|T10
|10. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity
|(6-1)
|9
|T10
Others receiving votes: None.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Hills-Beaver Creek (3)
|(7-0)
|39
|2
|2. Hancock (1)
|(7-0)
|36
|3
|3. Mountain Iron-Buhl
|(5-0)
|25
|5
|(tie) Stephen-Argyle
|(6-0)
|25
|6
|5. Grand Meadow
|(6-1)
|23
|1
|(tie) Lanesboro
|(7-1)
|23
|10
|7. Renville County West
|(6-0)
|21
|7
|8. Win-E-Mac
|(6-1)
|13
|9
|9. South Ridge
|(6-1)
|7
|4
|10. Ogilvie
|(5-1)
|4
|8
Others receiving votes: Verndale 2, LeRoy-Ostrander 1, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 1.