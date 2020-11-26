A tranquil Thanksgiving; plenty of weekend sunshine is in store

A quiet Thanksgiving Day

Thick, pesky cloud cover is hanging around the region today on the backside of the storm system that earlier this week brought snow and rain to the area, but we still have the prospect of some pleasant weather for our Thursday. Drier air will work its way in for the afternoon as a weak cold front swings through the Upper Mississippi Valley, helping the clouds to finally break up and clear off. Sunshine this afternoon coupled with a slight southwest and then westerly breeze will help temperatures climb into the lower 40s which is a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average.