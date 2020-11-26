COVID-19 remains biggest opponent for Big Ten football teams

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic was considered by many Big Ten coaches the biggest opponent for conference teams coming into this virus-delayed football season, and it certainly has been. With the annual bragging rights game between Minnesota and No. 18 Wisconsin called off this week because of another outbreak, five games have been canceled because of COVID-19-related issues since play began on Oct. 23. And that’s just the games. The opening months have seen Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst and Maryland coach Mike Locksley test positive for COVID-19. There are still four weekends to go, including this one.