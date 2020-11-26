GOP clashes as deadline to repeal tainted bailout law nears

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hopes of repealing an energy bailout law are in danger at the Ohio Statehouse as Republican lawmakers argue sharply different positions on how and whether to repeal the legislation with only weeks before Ohioans begin to pay the price. Some veteran Republicans believe the policy is sound even if federal investigators found the process of its passage to be corrupt. While other GOP members claim there is no way to move forward from the scandal that has encapsulated the House without a straight repeal before the law will add a fee to every electricity bill in the state on Jan. 1.