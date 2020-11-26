Hungary, Poland uphold their veto to EU money mechanism

BUDAPEST (AP) — The leaders of Hungary and Poland vowed Thursday to uphold their veto of the European Union’s next budget and massive pandemic relief fund, saying a mechanism that ties payment of funds to rule of law principles risks derailing the bloc. The EU has proposed a mechanism linking its 1.8 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery package to members’ respect of the rule of law. The mechanism would allow for funds to be denied to Poland and Hungary that are at loggerheads with Brussels over their rule of law standards. The two countries vetoed the mechanism last week, effectively stalling progress on the implementation of the whole budget and rescue package, planned for January.