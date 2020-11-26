Mexican president presents ‘ethical guide’ book of precepts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Few world leaders talk about morals and ethics as much as Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and now he has presented an “Ethical Guide for the Transformation of Mexico.” Much like the president himself, it is socially conservative, not a radical socialist or liberation-theology tract. The text calls the family “the basic building block of society.” The 20-point pamphlet presented Thursday contains vaguely social-democratic reflections on work, fairness, justice and responsibility. It marks quite a divergence for Mexico’s once rigidly anti-clerical government, but López Obrador often uses vaguely religious language and calls himself a Christian “in the broadest sense of the term.”