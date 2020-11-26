Trump pardons Flynn despite guilty plea in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn despite Flynn’s guilty plea to lying to the FBI about his Russia contacts. Trump announced the pardon on Wednesday, calling it his “Great Honor.” Flynn’s family thanked Trump “for answering our prayers and the prayers of a nation” by issuing the pardon. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the Flynn pardon “an act of grave corruption and a brazen abuse of power.” The pardon is part of a broader effort by the president to undo the results of a Russia investigation that shadowed his administration and yielded criminal charges against a half dozen associates.