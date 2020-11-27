A quieter Black Friday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Today is a different kind of Black Friday. The day after Thanksgiving is known for its long lines of early morning shoppers waiting to get the big deals of the day.

But on Friday, it was a quieter scene in Rochester.

We stopped by the Menards location in northwest Rochester. The lines were shorter than what we typically see on Black Friday. However, ahead of opening time at 6 a.m. there was a line of shoppers waiting to get into the store.

Employees actually let customers in a little early. People in the line were spaced out and practicing social distancing.

Around 4 a.m. at Best Buy there was no line ahead of opening there.

We also stopped by Target's northwest Rochester location, which opened at 7 a.m.

Target offered up to 30% off on TVs and up to 50% off on headphones and smart home devices. There were also big deals on scooters, toys and kitchen appliances.